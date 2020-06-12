Lest my neighbor go hungry

“He is not a perfect Muslim who eats his fill and lets his neighbor go hungry.” (Muhammad, Hadith)

BY DAVID GEORGE SURDAM

Muhammad’s admonition bears upon a question haunting me. I like to eat, although I’m no gourmand (being more of a glutton). I often wonder, “Why do I get to fill my belly, when there are hundreds of millions of people worldwide who will go to bed hungry?”

This question is part of a fundamental question for me: Why am I so fortunate? I was an abandoned infant in Pusan, Korea some 61 years ago. After spending months in two orphanages, George and Thelma adopted me. I won the parental sweepstakes, in that George and Thelma were loving and wise parents. In the intervening years, I’ve been fortunate to become a moderately-wealthy American. People can talk about playing and winning the Mega-Bucks Lottery, but I just can’t see doing so, since I’ve already exhausted my lifetime supply of good fortune by having won the ultimate life lottery.

My good fortune is not based on some innate personal virtue. There were other babies in those orphanages, many of whom died from lack of food and, worse, attention. It took years of fattening me up to get my weight to normal levels after being malnourished for the first several months of my life. I ascribe my ability to consume large amounts of food without becoming unduly heavy to my infancy.

I think the other ramification of being an orphan for several months is my extreme individualism. My Mom gave my siblings and me unconditional love and surely kindled the humanity within me. After weaning myself from being overly-dependent on her, I became, as she often noted, the most independent of her three children. My attraction to libertarian thought emanates from my individualism and strong sense of property rights (“it’s mine”).

Part of being an individualist, however, is that we live within communities and have duties towards our fellow travelers. According to most longstanding religions, all of us are called as individuals to help our neighbors. Each of us is responsible for freely and responsibly using our resources and our talents to find creative ways to succor those in need. I consider this a much higher standard of morality, as all too many of us figure, “Well, I gave at the office or through my taxes.”

In fact, it is not enough to just write out a check to our favorite charity. We need to interact with the poor, so that, to sound biblical, the scales may slide from our eyes and the hardness of our hearts soften; in more prosaic terms, interacting allows us to gain understanding and to develop empathy. I admit that I rarely interact with poor people, working as I do in the ivory tower of academia. I fear my libertarian friends often neglect the individual’s responsibility to help people in their advocacy of individual freedom.

John D. Rockefeller understood the responsibility that came with great wealth. He had a lifetime habit of habitual giving to his church and, later, to worthy charities. He proved himself a good steward by hiring experts to investigate various endeavors to help people. He did not carelessly disburse money. I suspect he would have resented coerced redistribution as a violation of his freedom and as wasteful and demoralizing to the poor. Rockefeller believed he was a better steward of the wealth that he possessed than any politician or bureaucrat.

In accordance with the libertarian perspective, I abhor coercive efforts by American-style liberals and their legislators to dictate redistribution and to impose their conception of justice. I also despise conservatives’ efforts to impose their conception of justice. Many liberals see rich people as piggy banks, from which to siphon funds. I firmly believe that coercion is ultimately corrosive and should be used sparingly, if at all. If a cause or policy is so obviously just, then adherents should be able to persuade others and have little need for coercion. The advocates of coercive policies should bear the onus of proving their case.

Ultimately, I don’t want to live in a world where so-called virtue extorts wealth redistribution through the coercive power of the government. Conversely, I don’t want to live in a world where freedom reigns, but individual compassion is scant.

So, I eat my fill and ponder. What is the best way for me to use the wealth under my temporary command to help reduce the number of my neighbors going hungry, needing clothing, or being without shelter? These are questions, for which I shall seek answers for the rest of my life. Being haunted is not necessarily undesirable.

David George Surdam is a professor of economics at University of Northern Iowa. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not imply endorsement by the University of Northern Iowa.