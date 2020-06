Farmers Sam Bennett of Galva and Jon Bakehouse of Hastings will host a virtual field day with Practical Farmers of Iowa exploring findings from their on-farm research looking at the impacts of waiting to terminate cereal rye in soybeans on Wednesday, June 17, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

