Ernst and Social Security

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Are you receiving Social Security or are planning on receiving it when you retire? If your answer is yes than I think you should be concerned by what Senator Joni Ernst is doing.

In September 2019 she told an audience in Estherville, referring to social security “We need to sit down behind closed doors so we’re not being scrutinized by this group or the other…….” How is the public good being served by conversations behind closed doors? If closed-door discussions were to increase benefits, I would think Senator Ernst would hold open meetings. Closed door discussions are done to hide what is being discussed.

Senator Ernst has consistently supported President Trump. And the present administration has now introduced a plan pertaining to Social Security, the Eagle Plan. Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law has presented this to the White House Counsel of Economies Advisors. In all likelihood it will not be acted on this year.

But we can be sure that in 2021 if Senator Ernst is still in office, she will be an advocate for those changes.

So, if you are receiving Social Security or are planning on receiving it when you retire and you want your payments to be reduced, vote for Senator Ernst in November. If you want your payments and benefits to be protected, then vote for Theresa Greenfield.

PASTOR DAVE ASSMUS

Dubuque