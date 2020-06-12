Dr. Hampton savors time as professor, matchmaker at BVU

Published Friday, June 12, 2020
As a child and young man, Dr. James Hampton resided in 17 places for at least one year. That’s the reality – and perhaps the benefit – of having a military father who also worked for the U.S. State Department.
“Moving that often emphasized the importance of family and an excitement about different people and cultures, but it also created an appetite for a center to my life,” he says.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.