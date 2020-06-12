Cock-a-doodle-DON’T

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I have been reading about the controversy concerning a possible Storm Lake ordinance allowing residents to raise chickens within city limits. Personally, I would rather have my back yard wallowing with warthogs, my favorite animal, but I realize not all city-dwellers share my excellent taste regarding choice of pets. Plus not everybody wants to have fun.

But I can definitely appreciate that egg-eaters might enjoy getting a little exercise and fresh air chasing clucking chickens around their yards, while I would be off buying stationary stuff at the grocery store wearing a face mask and trying not to breathe in harsh chemical smells from cleaning sprays and hand sanitizer.

At the last normal, un-zoomed city council meeting a well-spoken eighth grader proposed a plan allowing people in town to raise chickens for their personal use or for 4-H projects. I was immediately in favor of the idea because the image of unlicensed middle school kids driving all over the county crashing into things while attending to their country critters was not a pleasant one. Having chickens in their own back yards would be handy and safe, while saving gas and time. Of course, reasonable limits would be necessary to regulate such things as numbers and genders of the feathered creatures.

Naturally I preferred the idea of oodles of roosters around town because it would eliminate the expense and nuisance of alarm clocks. Also morning wake-up crows would ensure that lazy people wouldn’t sleep away their days while the rest of the population was performing productive tasks like mowing down their eight inch weeds and keeping grass clippings out of the gutters. And wouldn’t it be wonderful to have cock-a-doodle-doo sounds drowning out Justin Bieber songs whenever the radio station accidentally played the wrong records?

But, as expected, I was silenced by council members who probably own stock in The Quiet Company and started screaming about the need for peace and order. They unanimously voted in favor of “Cock-A-Doodle-DON’T.”

And furthermore, it was pointed out that roosters refuse to cooperate in satisfying scrambled egg swallowers and NEVER release oval orbs, not even occasionally.

So it appears that gender discrimination would be the best compromise for fans of fresh eggs and 4-H.

ANDRIETTE WICKSTROM

Storm Lake