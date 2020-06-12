Assistance available for citizens during pandemic 

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

After recessing on March 16 due to the spreading COVID pandemic, the Legislature reconvened on June 3 to a whole new set of challenges. Not only does the budget picture look entirely different than it did on March 16, our entire state is facing paradigm changes of a magnitude never seen in our lifetime. As we work to adapt here in the Capitol, I thought it may be helpful to forward some information that our staff has assembled with regard to programs that are available to help our citizens weather this storm.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) released information regarding two new unemployment benefit programs available to Iowans. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), was created by the CARES Act and provides an additional 13 weeks of federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their 26 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits. PEUC is available for weeks of unemployment beginning on or after March 29, 2020, and continuing through the week ending Dec. 26, 2020. The weekly benefit amount for PEUC is the same amount an individual receives for regular unemployment benefits. Payments will include all back payments for which the individual is eligible, in addition to $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments through the end of July.

Additionally, due to the increased number of unemployment benefits since the middle of March, State Extended Benefits (EB) have been triggered. Unemployed workers who exhaust their allotted weeks of regular state unemployment and then the 13 weeks of federal PEUC benefits will now be eligible for State EB, which provides up to an additional 13 weeks of regular unemployment benefits while State EB is still triggered “On” in Iowa. The weekly benefit amount for State EB is the same amount an individual receives for regular unemployment benefits and PEUC. No additional action is needed by individual claimants at this time as claimants will automatically be moved to the two new programs as they exhaust regular unemployment benefits.

Iowans will not be eligible for State EB until PEUC benefits have first been exhausted. IWD will provide notification to claimants when they exhaust PEUC and become eligible for State EB. The availability of State EB is dependent on a rolling 13-week unemployment rate. As the state reopens and more people return to work, the rate will decline and the State EB program will end. IWD will provide additional details of the State EB program as guidance is received from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Statewide unemployment claims data, which reflects activity for the week prior, is made available in a news release issued on Thursday mornings. It is also available on IWD’s website: www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov

COVID TRACKING

Iowa has received an A+ data quality grade from the COVID Tracking Project for its Coronavirus Dashboard at https://coronavirus. iowa.gov/. This website provides Iowans with real-time information to understand the local and statewide impact of COVID-19. Only 12 other states/territories received the A+ grade, while 17 received an A, 17 received a B, six received a C, and three received a D grade.

Please take time to review Iowa’s website where you can track case counts since the beginning and see that Iowa’s health care system has stabilized and is beginning to decrease in COVID patients. I appreciate the transparency provided to Iowans and the data driven approach the Governor has taken throughout this public health emergency.

COUNSELING

COVID Recovery Iowa recently launched and provides free counseling to any Iowan who has been affected throughout this public health emergency. Iowans can access services through the following options:

• Call 800-447-1985 to connect with a counselor specializing in rural issues and agriculture 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• Call the Iowa Warm Line, 844-775-9276, to connect with a peer counselor or request to get in touch with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor.

• Visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org and complete a contact form and a counselor will get back to you.

The Iowa Department of Human Services received nearly $1 million in funding from FEMA to offer this free counseling. DHS has contracted with five providers throughout the state to provide the counseling, virtual activities, referrals and help finding resources. People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope during this uncertain time.

EVICTIONS AND FORECLOSURES

In March, Governor Reynolds placed a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the moratorium ended meaning some Iowans could face losing their homes or being evicted if they have fallen behind in payments. Recognizing the seriousness of the issue, the Governor and the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) have introduced the COVID-19 Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program to help Iowans facing housing problems.

The Federal CARES Act provided money to Iowa to help those impacted by COVID-19. The money is being divided up amongst state agencies to help with various needs. IFA has set the guidelines for Iowans seeking assistance through the Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program.

Rental assistance: Rental assistance is available for up to four months, beginning with April 1 rent payment. This money can be used to help with current rent payments, as well as up to two months of missed rental payments. A maximum of $3,200 per person is available. This includes manufactured home rent and lot rent.

Mortgage payment assistance: Mortgage assistance is available for up to four months, beginning with April 1 mortgage payment. This money can be used to help with current mortgage payments, as well as up to two months of missed mortgage payments. A maximum of $3,000 per person is available.

Who qualifies:

• Current renters and homeowners.

• Those at risk of eviction or foreclosure due to a documented COVID-19 related loss of income on or after March 17, 2020.

• The household income cannot exceed 80% of the medium family income in the county at the time of application.

• Applicants cannot be currently receiving the $600 additional federal CARES Act stimulus unemployment benefits.

The Governor has allocated $22 million to the program. The money will be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage service provider and will be provided on a first come first serve basis. Additional information can be found https://www.iowafinance.com/covid-19-iowa-eviction-and-foreclosure-preve... and those without internet access can call 855-300-5885.

THE GOVERNOR met with House and Senate leadership last week to determine how we move forward on the budget process. The Revenue Estimating Conference has projected that revenue will drop about 0.8% for Fiscal Year 2021. Our budgeting process prior to the recess was based on an approximately 4% increase. We are fortunate that prudent budgeting over the last several years has set us up with full reserves at nearly $800 million and an ending fund balance in the area of $200 million. With federal COVID funds coming in we should be able to budget into FY 21 with few cuts to state services and departments.

I am anticipating that the session will last another seven to 10 days. When the budget comes together the end of the session will not be far behind.

Senator Segebart serves as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees.