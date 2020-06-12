50th anniversary

Bill and Barb Fulcher of Alta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13. They were married in 1970 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ames with Father Melvin Hemann officiating. The couple has four children: Kristen (David) Heupel, Jefferson; Bret (Kristel) Fulcher, Leawood, Kan.; Curt Fulcher (fiancée, Dain Finney), Overland Park, Kan.; and Andrea (Michael) Huelsing, Highlands Ranch, Colo. and 10 grandchildren.

