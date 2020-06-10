We can get there

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

The most important fact about the Black Lives Matter rally held in Chautauqua Park on Friday night is that it was organized by two Latinos, Matthew Marroquin and Ofelia Rumbo Valdez. That might be one reason that the African American speakers at the completely serene gathering said they like living in Storm Lake, and that they feel safe. Two people of color who know their own hardships felt compelled to organize for civil rights and a sense of community. It helps put us at a good starting point in an extended conversation about race that we hope reaches far beyond policing and the criminal justice system.

Black and indigenous people have something in common: Each has been a target of a white power structure for centuries. It finds expression in all sorts of ways because people who want to preserve power for themselves have to define “others” as less than themselves. It justifies us locking them up at the border, or prosecuting a war on drugs that finds black men filling up our prisons, or consigning reservations to chronic and epic poverty. Police are the visible agents and the point of contact with a system that treats black and brown people as second-class.

For the past decades Storm Lake has been forced to adapt from an all-white town to one that boasts an amazing array of colors and cultures. It has been difficult. Thanks to enlightened city leadership, police early on hired multi-lingual community service officers, promoted community policing, sought to attract culturally diverse commissioned officers (and is now expanding the roster), and provided training on racial sensitivity. The result has been an arrest rate that tracks with the demographic makeup of the community. Likewise, the schools have led the nation in adapting to language instruction, improving graduation rates, targeting post-secondary education opportunities at “minority” students, and now offering bilingual instruction. It’s really been in the schools where the community learning has taken place. We should be proud of all that.

But we have work to do. It was gratifying to see Police Chief Chris Cole take a knee with demonstrators. It wasn’t so long ago that a controversy erupted at Buena Vista University over athletes and cheerleaders kneeling during the National Anthem. Not every student has the same access to online education in a pandemic. The state government did not put a priority on testing for coronavirus among our immigrant workforce because those people are not a priority, which is a subtle form of institutional racism. Food processing employees are mainly black and brown, and they are dying at far higher rates than white people who don’t have to seek jobs on the kill floor. The first two deaths from Buena Vista County were a Micronesian woman and an African American man. Sometimes it’s not the cop’s chokehold that kills you but it’s a system that recklessly abandons those who don’t matter.

Black and brown people need better pay, first. They need education and training, which Storm Lake is trying its level best to provide. Everyone must be guaranteed a fair hearing in our justice system, and here authorities are doing their best. But the state continues to disinvest in justice while spending more on jails. (And it is cruel and unusual to send people to jail — blacks in disproportionately high numbers — for marijuana. It is the excuse that the bad apples use to harass young black men.)

This is a small enough community to be able to talk through our issues and change what is wrong. Policing here has changed over the past 30 years, mainly for the better. Immigrants do not get pulled over or detained because they are immigrants. The community has come to embrace the fact that diversity brings strength, and that justice is its foundation. Iowa has a proud civil rights history that dates to the Underground Railroad, and that theme of tolerance (if not inclusion) runs deep in our culture. It will overcome the forces of ignorance — Steve King was dethroned, after all.

The message to take from Storm Lake is that Latinos showed up for black lives. So did Anglos and Asians in the hundreds. The hope for change lies within this community because it is a running story of dynamic improvement. Minority populations need better pay and safer working conditions, access to jobs and training, better housing and equal opportunity. They need to be affirmed as members of the community, and that happens every day in The City Beautiful. We’re not to the mountaintop by a longshot, but we can get there.