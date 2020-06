Lessly Ortega, a senior at Storm Lake High School, has been named the 2020 recipient of the Storm Lake P.E.O Scholarship. Lessly is the daughter Alejandro Ortega and Elda Ortega. She plans to attend Buena Vista University and major in computer science.

