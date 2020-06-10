Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

Black Hawk Lake: Water temperature is around 70 degrees. The outdoor walkway on the fish house structure in Town Bay is open to anglers; the indoor portion of the structure remains closed. Yellow perch is fair. Black crappie is fair. Fish anywhere from shore with rock and structure. Use a small jig tipped with crawler or small minnow fished under a bobber along shore in Town Bay, Ice House Point from the inlet bridge and from the floating pier and fish house in Town Bay.

