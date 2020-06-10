Mr. Goodfellow donation expands activities for Storm Lake students

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A donation from Mr. Goodfellow has provided $4,000 to the Storm Lake Community School District to purchase activities for students while buildings remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SLCSD used the funds to expand the effort, teaming up with volunteers from The Bridge of Storm Lake and Iowa State University Extension.
