Milton Swain

Milton L. Swain, 90, of Storm Lake died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Methodist Manor.

A private family service will be held Friday, June 12, at Fratzke and Jensen in Storm Lake with Pastor Bruce Lesemann officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Storm Lake Cemetery, with Fratzke and Jensen in charge of arrangements.

Milton Larry Swain was born Feb. 2,1930 in Soldier, to Norval and Olga Swain. He was baptized and confirmed at Soldier Valley Luther Church in Soldier.

He grew up in the Soldier area receiving his education there and graduating from Soldier High School.

Milton entered the US Army on March 1953, serving as a Sergeant in the infantry for two years. He served his country 16 months in Japan while completing his enlistment of two years. He was honorably discharged.

On June 24, 1958, Milton was united in marriage to Lona Jean Hansen at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Galva. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Julie Tjaden and one son, Scott Swain.

Milton had many jobs in this area. He worked for Fareway Stores, M and JR Hakes and BV Stationery and Printing.

He was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed being with people and making new friends, his smile was contagious. His pride and joy were his grandchildren Ethan Swain and Ellen Swain.

Milton was proceeded in death by his wife Lona of Storm Lake; his parents Norval and Olga Swain; four brothers: Myron Swain, Willard Swain, Cleon Swain and Ronald Swain; two sisters: Norma Jean Perry and Colleen Gollinger; two brother-in-laws: David Alderson and Ed Gary; five sister-in-laws: Helen (Totty) Swain, Lerane Swain, Helen Swain and Elmira Alderson; his mother-in-law Ernstine Hansen and father-in-law Ferd Hansen.

He is survived by his daughter Julie Tjaden; his son Scott Swain and his wife Dr. Kari Swain; his grandson Ethan Swain; his granddaughter Ellen Swain; and his sister Carma Gary.

He was a member of Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and St Johns Lutheran Church Storm Lake.