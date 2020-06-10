Looking toward Great Britain

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It appears somewhat of an over-reach for the White House to use Winston Churchill as an example of how to reassure a country’s populace during a crisis. World War II photographs show Churchill among the people after bomb damage. The population was not cleared out so Churchill and his team could compose the right photograph. Churchill was a master of the English language; the difference between him and our President needs no elaboration. Ominously, similarities between another British notable and his work may becoming more evident: George Orwell’s Animal Farm, an allegory of manipulated realities.

KEITH MOE

Albert City