King’s departure just the start

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Northwest Iowa! Steve King no longer represents Republicans in your congressional district.

Just like many others after this week’s primary, I could finally take a breath of relief. After nearly 20 years, he will no longer represent Iowans, specifically Northwest Iowans. This is important to me, as a Buena Vista girl myself.

However, the work has just begun.

I recently read an article in the Atlantic entitled, “What Really Brought Down Steve King: The primary campaign against the Iowa Republican wasn’t about his racism” by Elaine Godfrey.

The article pointed out that “King’s Republican opponents chose not to focus on King’s rhetoric; instead, they endeavored to portray the congressman, who has been removed from three committee positions, as just another ineffective, complacent career politician.” Reading that frustrated me because it meant that his racism policies could continue in the eyes of opponents as long as they were not accompanied by racists statements and tweets, otherwise they could cost a candidate votes.

The article also quotes a Woodbury County man stating, “What is racist anymore? Racist in the liberal logic is just somebody that doesn’t agree with what you say.”

Come on, Iowa. We know better. Racism is discrimination or prejudice directed against a person of a different race. And beyond that, racism is the disease that binds much of our political, economic, and educational systems and limits the opportunities and lives of our Black neighbors. It is not tied to a political party or logic. I find it alarming and telling that a person in the political realm cannot speak out against racism without risking losing votes.

The Atlantic article quotes Bret Richards, a mayor who ran in the primary, saying, “Congressman King’s granddaughter and my daughter will play volleyball and softball against each over. I’m not going to say anything bad where I can’t sit in the gym and look at his granddaughter at the end of the day.” My response to that is: You can and should absolutely correct the former Congressman’s racism and still sit in the same gym and look at his granddaughter. And having the mentality that it is safer, more polite and more convenient to do otherwise, is the problem.

Angela Davis, a political activist and author, said, “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.” To my friends, family, neighbors, and fellow Northwest Iowans, we need to acknowledge our systemic racism and correct those who do not understand it. Now, as ever, is great time to ask the hard questions, acknowledge your biases, confront racist tendencies, and seek answers. Listen to those who have been ignored for centuries.

Why did George Floyd die? Why was life squeezed out of his body as he called out for his mother and begged for his life? If I, as a white woman, was in his place, would I have died?

If you are also white, the answer to that last question is without a doubt, “No.” And we need to reflect on that.

We need to do better. If you are in a position of leadership (mayors, councilmembers, pastors, business owners, educators, and more) it is absolutely your job to denounce racism and call it for what it is. If you are white, it is absolutely your job to denounce racism and call it for what it is. Now is the time to reckon with the status quo and break down the systems that perpetuate racism from birth to death. Now is the time to be actively anti-racist, not just non-racist.

Research your community leaders. What has the response been from you mayor and councilmembers on George Floyd’s murder? No response? Demand one.

Has your police chief released a statement denouncing police brutality and provided action items to ensure it doesn’t happen in your community? No? Demand one.

Has a relative been quick to criticize looting but not make a wholehearted effort to understand the building frustration about the unrelentless unnecessary deaths of so many black people? No? Talk to them about it and provide resources.

Donate to organizations whose sole purpose is to ensure this will never happen again (Campaign Zero, Reclaim the Block, Colors of Change and others).

And lastly, if you have a blatantly racist Representative, denounce his racism and don’t wait 20 years to get him replaced.

BRITTNY REBHUHN

Ames