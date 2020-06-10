Food for the homebound

Community members are joining together to provide food, once a month, to permanently or temporarily homebound individuals and families in Storm Lake. The food comes from the Food Bank of Iowa and is housed at St. Mark Lutheran Church where community volunteers assemble boxes of food to be delivered. “Currently, we are using a portion of the pre-packaged food boxes supplied to the monthly mobile food pantry organized by the Kiwanis,” says volunteer Di Daniels.

