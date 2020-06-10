Fishing shop to close

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Gone Fish’n, located near Storm Lake Marina, is closing in two weeks. “I’m mainly closing because Buoy’s won’t renew their contract with the city and I didn’t want to have to try and move the store again,” said owner Josh Schwartz.
He says he’s working with a few people who are interested in reopening the fishing equipment/bait store.
