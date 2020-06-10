Expect more ice cream from PD

The Storm Lake Police Department was chosen as a Tyson Foods grant recipient. The grant worth $7,500 will be used for two different projects. The first project is transforming and equipping one of their vehicles with a cold plate ice cream freezer to be used for summer outreach events. The second project has to do with purchasing some bulletproof vest carriers that were not in the budget for the patrol division.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.