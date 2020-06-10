DHS launches COVID Recovery Iowa

The Iowa Department of Human Services is pleased to announce the State of Iowa has received nearly $1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offer free crisis counseling to any Iowan who has been affected, in any way, by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program, called COVID Recovery Iowa, is available starting today. Counseling will take place via virtual sessions, chat or phone call.

