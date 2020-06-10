DAR State Scholarships winners

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Buena Vista Chapter, Daughter of the American Revolution, proudly announces the winners of the Iowa Society DAR Scholarship and Iowa’s Amelia Jenks Bloomer Scholarship.
Corin Bower of OABCIG has been awarded the ISDAR Scholarship. This Scholarship is intended to assist worthy young men and women to complete a higher education.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.