Blood blank donations plummet

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020
LifeServe seeks donors
LifeServe Blood Center, the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, is seeking organizations and businesses willing to host summer blood drives to help make up for the thousands of blood donations lost due to COVID-19 related cancellations.
