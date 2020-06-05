Wendell Ewoldt
Wendell Ewoldt, 91, of Storm Lake, formerly of Alta, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.
Drive in Funeral services will take place Saturday, June 6, at 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
