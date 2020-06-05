Stock tank pool fun

In last Friday’s issue we wrote about the new trend – stock tank swimming pools. This week we heard from Raquel and Mike Nelson of rural Cherokee County, who have one, and their kids are having a blast. Raquel says the stock tank came from Bomgaars and everything else was purchased from Menards. They bought and installed a pump and hoses, which circulate the water and keep it clean.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.