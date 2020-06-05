The free press defends democracy

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

League of Women Voters of Iowa believes that a democratic government depends upon the informed and active participation of citizens in government. Especially at a time when partisanship in politics allows facts that are in opposition to beliefs to be labeled as false news, the role of a press free of governmental control is critical in educating the public.

This year, LWVIA’s “Defending Democracy Award” goes to Jason Clayworth, investigative reporter with the Des Moines Register, for his work in discovering inaccuracies in the state’s felon voting list. The list inaccurately identified some individuals as felons who were not, thus preventing dozens of eligible Iowa citizens from casting ballots or not allowing the ballots to be counted.

LWVIA honors Clayworth for his specific work into this previously unknown assault on democracy. We also wish to pay homage to all media journalists during this COVID-19 pandemic. Many newspapers in Iowa are laying off staff or dispensing unpaid furloughs due to decreased revenues. Several Iowa newspapers have needed to close. A free press is fundamental in the functioning of our democracy. League salutes you all.

TERESE GRANT

President, League of Women Voters of Iowa, Grinnell