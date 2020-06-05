Barbara Bloom

Barbara L. Bloom, 73, of Albert City died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Private family services will take place Friday, June 5, at Evangelical Free Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Lynn Olson was born April 1, 1947 in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Stanley and Verle (Ramsden) Olson. She grew up in Moline, attending First Evangelical Free Church and accepting Jesus Christ as her personal savior at a young age. Her steadfast faith was an important part of her whole life. Her childhood was filled with fond memories of playing golf, taking family trips to Evangelical Free Church national conferences, and attending summer church camp. Her family was very close and her siblings and cousins were her lifelong friends.

Barbara graduated from Moline High School in 1965. Following high school, she attended Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill. where she graduated with a degree in elementary education in 1969. It was at Trinity where she met the love of her life, Arly Bloom.

On June 14, 1969, Barbara was united in marriage to Arly at First Evangelical Free Church in Moline, and together they moved to the Albert City area where they farmed for many years. They were blessed with three children: Erica, Aaron and Abigail.

Barbara was active in Albert City Evangelical Free Church, teaching Sunday School, directing Vacation Bible School and serving in many other areas. She was a gifted organist and pianist, and played for the church for many years.

Barbara taught sixth grade in Marathon for six years before staying home full-time with her children. She was a devoted mother, being involved in all of her children’s activities including volunteering as a 4-H and Girl Scouts leader. She loved being outdoors and helping out on the farm wherever she could. She kept her home running smoothly during the summers while Arly was on the wheat harvest. In 1993, she began as office manager for Groundswell Direct in Albert City. In 1995, she began working at Buena Vista University in the School of Business Office and later in the Centers Office, retiring after 19 years. She cherished many friendships with students and colleagues from her time there.

During her retirement Barbara continued being active in her church, being a mentor mom in MOPS, participating in a small group with Arly and serving on committees. She also enjoyed coffee and time with her dear friends as often as she could.

Barbara treasured her family, and her grandchildren were her heart and joy. She made sure each one was able to go to Hidden Acres Christian Camp, which they all enjoyed. She was their biggest fan and loved nothing more than attending their ball games, concerts or other activities. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Arly Bloom of Albert City; children: Erica (Ryan) Haack of Sanborn; Aaron (Becky) Bloom of Aurelia; Abby (R.J.) Charlton of Des Moines; grandchildren: Samuel, Bennett and Elise Haack; Jack, Margaret, Elizabeth and David Bloom; Henry, Harper, Mavis and Arlena Charlton; sisters: Jacqueline (Bob) Hannum of Bloomington, Ind.; Debra (Brian) Lanzen of Osceola, Wis.; brother, Brian (Sherri) Olson of Moline, Ill.; mother-in-law, Ardys Bloom of Fairmont, Minn.; sisters-in-law: Patricia Johnson of Roscoe, Ill.; Nancy (Don) Johnson of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; brother-in-law, Myron (Karyn) Bloom of Marathon; many nieces and nephews; extended family and many friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Verle Olson; and her parents-in-law Ethel and Clarence Bloom.