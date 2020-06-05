Alta youth leagues cancelled

Published Friday, June 5, 2020
It was announced last Friday that the leagues in which Alta and Aurelia youth baseball and softball teams play have cancelled their season.
Both communities are continuing to discuss other options to at least get some baseball and softball played this summer. Various things from camps to scrimmages later this summer are being considered.
