50th anniversary

Darald Sandhoff and Michelle McKenna were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake on June 6, 1970. The couple made their home in rural Schaller, where they are still engaged in farming. Darald and Michelle raised four children together: Michael, John, Bridget and David. Along the way, two daughters-in-law: Yvonne and Sara, four grandchildren: Joseph, Jessica, Jonah and Claire and one granddaughter-in-law: Shawna, have joined the family.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.