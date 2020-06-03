What’s happening at Buena Vista County Museum

Although the Buena Vista County Museum is currently not open to the general public, work continues on the annual exhibit for 2020-21. This exhibit focuses on honoring US Armed Forces, veterans and first responders such as police and firefighters in our county and their history. The title of the annual display is: “Public Defenders”. The picture shows Marian McNabb from Linn Grove standing by her newly completed display honoring folks from her hometown who have served their country in the past.

