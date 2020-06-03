Time to address anti-trust
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Today we see the tragic results of business monopoly in the food chain, from factory farms to the slaughterhouse. As vertical and horizontal business models prevail, US and Iowa anti-trust enforcement policies have been weak or nonexistent.
It's time for our lawmakers to squarely address economic concentration in the food chain, and at all places throughout our top-heavy economy, to return ownership and management aspects of entrepreneurship back to main street, to the countryside, to the people.
JAY HOWE
Greenfield
