The Bridge of Storm Lake is hosting its eighth annual Run for Our Future as a Virtual Run, June 20, to help raise funds for its Youth Programs. The run features a 5k, 10k or half-marathon and all participants receive a t-shirt, handmade medal, race bib and swag bag of goodies!

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.