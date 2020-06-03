SL youth baseball, softball seasons postponed for now

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020
At this time, all Storm Lake T-ball, youth baseball and youth softball practices and games have been postponed. Local teams will not be starting practices and will not be participating in league games.
Community Education, Field of Dreams, Storm Lake Youth Baseball Association and Storm Lake Youth Softball all worked together to make this decision.
