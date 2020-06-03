Put words into actions

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Regarding your editorial “It’s on all of us”, Friday, May 29, 2020:

Unfortunately, Art — your editorial is SO TRUE! Thank you. And thank you for printing the scripture on your editorial page, “Ye shall know the truth, and it shall make you free.” John 8:32

I am SO SORRY we might KNOW the truth, but after 400 years — we yet can not seem to LIVE it. We ALL bleed red and are supposed to be “created equal”. I pray sincerely for our state, country — especially leaders — and indeed, our world. We must follow the ACTIONS of early gospel writers to put WORDS into ACTS. IF we protect life — LIFE should be priority — regardless of skin color!

“Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” Luke 6:31

P.S. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay six-feet apart. Stay home. That would be nice.

MAUREEN REEVES HORSLEY

Iowa Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Ruthven