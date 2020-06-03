Jailers cited for preventing suicides

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate several members of the jail staff for going above and beyond in their duties. C.O. Jennifer Goebel, C.O. Rashel Van Houten and Cpl. Madison Peck were awarded the Life Saving Medal. Several incidents involving inmates attempting to commit suicide were stopped by these staff members. Their attention to behaviors of inmates and their vigilance in their duties directly resulted in no loss of life.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.