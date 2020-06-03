Don’t fool yourself

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Are you accepting all the news you hear from our primary media sources as fact?

Do yourself a favor and check out a guy named Brent Bozell and his media watchdog NewsBusters. This would be a good first step to help you see that there is extreme left bias in major news media.

This is so important to understand when we rely on reports about protests and violence without mention of Antifa. Did you know the democratic attorney general of Minnesota supports Antifa? Please pay attention to facts being revealed that prove illegal prosecution and impeachment of President Trump.

Progressives, leftists and communists do not support our Constitution and are not your friends.

HARLAN GRAU

Newell