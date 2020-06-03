Barbara Bloom

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Barbara L. Bloom, 73, of Albert City died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City. 

Private family services will take place Friday, June 5, at Evangelical Free Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements. 

