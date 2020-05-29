LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As someone who studied journalism in college in the 1970s, I was astounded to read your article titled “We wisht for simpl spellin!” I had never heard of this “pre-texting” shorthand to our language and found it fascinating and a bit shocking that this method continued in a Storm Lake newspaper for 50 years after the movement was disbanded!

One of editor John B. Anderson’s daughters, Jan Anderson Fry, is a close friend of mine and I will be inquiring as to whether she and her sisters “learnt this style of simpl spellin” from their dad when they were growing up in Storm Lake!

JUDY L. QUICK

Des Moines