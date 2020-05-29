Maryeau Carver

Maryeau Vesta (Lomas) Carver, 90, of Apple Valley, Minn., formerly of Storm Lake and Cresco, died at her residence of natural causes on May 25, 2020.

She was born March 12, 1930 in Cresco, to Baird and Mary Lomas. She graduated from Crestwood High School and later attended the University of Northern Iowa. In 1951, she married Floyd Carver (Iowa Highway Patrolman) after previously meeting him at a traffic accident in which she was involved, and he investigated. They later had three children: Teri, Jeff and Kip.

Maryeau graduated from Buena Vista University and taught school in Aurelia. She later taught English and journalism at Storm Lake High School. As yearbook advisor, she was immensely proud of the yearbooks and ‘High Breeze’ publications. She was an active member of PEO and enjoyed belonging to various card clubs. Maryeau loved to read, play bridge and have conversations with her friends and fellow teachers. She always looked forward to having her kids, grandkids and more recently great-grandkids over for a visit. She had a tiny poodle named Spike, who quickly became the favored member of the family and enjoyed the ‘run of the house’!

For several years after Floyd developed lung cancer, Maryeau served as his primary caregiver. She set a courageous example of love, compassion and companionship for the entire family.

Maryeau is survived by sons: Jeff Carver (Nancy) of St. Louis Park, Minn.; and Kip (Rochel) Carver Lakeville, Minn.; grandchildren: Josh Carver (Shannon) of Hugo, Minn.; Kelsey Johnson (Blake) of Plymouth, Minn.; Tiffany DeRoma (Dave) and Micheal Carver (Emily) of Lakeville, Minn.; Angela Borchardt (Josh) of Lakeville, Minn.; and Ashley Bougie (Joe) of River Falls, Wis.; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Maryeau was preceded in death by her husband Floyd; daughter Teri; great-granddaughter Ellie; and infant brother.

Our family sends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ecumen Seasons at Apple Valley for their 4½ years of compassionate care, and for their love of Maryeau. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire Ecumen staff repeatedly exceeded expectations to assure consistent and meaningful ‘virtual contact’ with our family whenever possible. Our family was very comforted by Maryeau’s happy demeanor and well-dressed appearance during those visits. In addition, our sincere thanks to the incredible people of Ecumen Hospice, who comforted Maryeau and our family, putting everyone at ease during this difficult time.

Arrangements are being managed by Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco. Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 30, with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made in Maryeau’s name to The Storm Lake School District Foundation, 419 Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588.