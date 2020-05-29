Marlin Koth, 85, of Gilroy, Calif., passed away at his home on May 1.

Marlin was born on Dec. 23, 1934, at his parent’s farm in Galva, the ninth of 11 children. On Dec. 1, 1963, he was united in marriage to his wife, Ada, in South Sioux City, Neb. They were introduced by Marlin’s cousin, Leanna Nixon, which was followed by many double dates. This union was blessed with a daughter, Teresa, born on Jan. 12, 1969.

Marlin worked hard his whole life — on the farm during his youth and as an ASE certified mechanic. He worked at several Volkswagen dealerships and auto shops in Iowa and Gilroy. He left retirement to work at Home Depot in Gilroy until he was 78.

Marlin was an avid gardener and enjoyed sports. He was on golf and bowling leagues during the 1970s and on a softball team during the 1980s-90s. Marlin was an all around likable guy and was the best man at four weddings.

He visited all states west of the Mississippi except Alaska and Hawaii, a total of 38 states. During his twenties, he rode his motorcycle from Iowa to the East Coast and back with his buddies.

He was a big fan of Elvis Presley and country music. He was known to tell jokes and was called on often to fix cars and help neighbors with their home projects.

During his latter years he visited the Gilroy Senior Center for lunch and played pool with his son-in-law, Tom. Marlin was a faithful member of Lutheran churches in Iowa and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gilroy.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife Ada; daughter Teresa (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Friedrich and Louise Koth; his sisters and brothers: Gladys Lillie; Bernice Koth; Arnold, Harlan, Wilbert, Luetta Prescott, Malinda Thies, Franklin, Delores Troyer, and Fred Jr.

Marlin was an Iowan at heart but came to California during the 1980s where he enjoyed job opportunities and warm, mild weather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Habing Family Funeral Home in Gilroy, Calif. is in charge of arrangements.