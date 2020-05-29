Getting cozy at South School annex

The Elements by K. Sorbe arranged furniture and accessories into one of the apartments at South School annex for an upcoming magazine piece about loft living. The six apartments in the building, which is separate from South School, are rented with work on the actual South School in progress. The annex apartments feature exposed brick and ductwork, concrete floors, and loft-like open spaces.

