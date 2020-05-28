Coronavirus in BV County
The Test Iowa site at Storm Lake High School appeared busier than normal Wednesday in photos taken late morning. In some vehicles, multiple people were tested. Times photo by Jake Kurtz
According to the state’s coronavirus website on May 29 at 8 a.m.:
Positive cases in Buena Vista County: 709
Hospitalized: 14
Recovered: 60
“Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are going up in BV County, which we expected with the increased testing over the past week,” said BVRMC Spokeswoman Katie Schwint, “… COVID-19 is real and in our community.”
Tyson Pork Processing Plant in Storm Lake has an outbreak with 555 employees testing positive after 2,517 were tested, according to IDPH. This is 22% of Tyson Pork so far.
As of now, it is not clear if that number is included in the 701 positive cases on the state's website.
*This page will be updated with current numbers when available
