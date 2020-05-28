Coronavirus in BV County

According to the state’s coronavirus website on May 29 at 8 a.m.:

Positive cases in Buena Vista County: 709

Hospitalized: 14

Recovered: 60

“Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 are going up in BV County, which we expected with the increased testing over the past week,” said BVRMC Spokeswoman Katie Schwint, “… COVID-19 is real and in our community.”

Tyson Pork Processing Plant in Storm Lake has an outbreak with 555 employees testing positive after 2,517 were tested, according to IDPH. This is 22% of Tyson Pork so far.

As of now, it is not clear if that number is included in the 701 positive cases on the state's website.

*This page will be updated with current numbers when available