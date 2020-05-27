Robert Lenhart

Robert F. Lenhart, 83, of Storm Lake died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.

Private family mass was held on Tuesday, May 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Robert F. Lenhart Memorial Fund to be directed to St. Mary's School. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Francis Lenhart, the son of Leo and Mary Louise (Steig) Lenhart, was born on June 16, 1936 in Storm Lake. As an infant, Bob was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He later confirmed his Christian faith at the same church.

Bob attended grade school and high school at St. Mary’s Catholic School. He earned his high school diploma in 1954. After high school, Bob attended Buena Vista College and earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958.

Soon after college, Bob was drafted in the United States Army to serve his country in 1959 during Peace Time. He was honorably discharged in 1961.

On Dec. 27, 1960, Bob was united in marriage to Frances Jane Hirschman in Harrington, Neb. The couple was blessed with six children: Kelly, Shane, Ned, Ted, Theresa and Sarah.

Throughout his lifetime, Bob was extremely active in his community as well as St. Mary’s Church and School. Bob served for eight years as St. Mary’s School Board president, 10 years as a member of the St. Mary’s Alumni Board, and was the first chairman of St. Mary’s Ball with Fran. Bob even self-proclaimed himself as the #1 raffle salesman of St. Mary’s Ball. He was also an active Knights of Columbus member and was active in 4-H activities with his kids and grandkids.

In his free time, Bob was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams included the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and the Buena Vista Beavers. Bob was a proud supporter of Buena Vista University athletics for many years and worked for BVU in his retirement as the equipment manager aka “laundry boy.” Some of his hobbies included horseback riding, John Deere antique tractor pulling, farming with antique tractors, watching NASCAR and attending races at the Alta Speedway. Above all, Bob was the #1 fan of his grandkids’ and kids’ sporting activities.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Frances Jane of Storm Lake; children: Kelly Lenhart (Mike) Cunningham of Helena, Mo.; Shane (Nancy) Lenhart of Storm Lake; Ned (Debbie) Lenhart of Storm Lake; Ted Lenhart of Storm Lake; Theresa (Ali) Touray of Omaha, Neb.; Sarah (Steve) Wiederkehr of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren: Anyssa (Curtis) Wells of Gardner, Kan.; Nathan (Ellie) Lenhart of Storm Lake; Alan (Melinda) Lenhart of Garretson, S.D.; Luke (Alexa) Lenhart of Storm Lake; Jacob Lenhart of Minneapolis, Minn.; Dane (Olivia) Lenhart of Alta; Riley Lenhart of Kansas City, Mo.; Trisha Lenhart of Storm Lake; Katie Lenhart of Storm Lake; Lizzie Lenhart of Storm Lake; Mary Wiederkehr of St. Louis, Mo.; Jordan Wiederkehr of St. Louis, Mo.; extended family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Leo Lenhart; mother Mary Louise Lenhart Widman; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Karen Lenhart; many aunts and uncles.