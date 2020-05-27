Police Reports

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Omaha man in chase with SLPD freed on $7,500 bond
An Omaha man who led Storm Lake Police and the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department on a high speed chase through Storm Lake and Lakeside earlier this month was released from jail after a person from Washington state posted a $7,500 bond. His original bond was set at $15,699.
