Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake): Water clarity has increased. Anglers have had good luck from shore and in the main lake. Storm Lake has a daily limit of three walleye and all 17-22 inch walleye must be released; and no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black crappie is fair. Use crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished near shore in the marina near the inlet and along the north and east shore of the main lake. Walleye is good.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.