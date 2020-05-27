Memorial Day in Newell, Fonda

Veterans and civilians put up the Avenue of Flags in Fonda on Memorial Day. Due to wet conditions, fewer flags were put up – four at each intersection leading to the cemetery. Above is Tom Devereaux. No Memorial Day service was held in Fonda, but in Newell, the American Legion appeared (top photo) at the Main Street monument and the cemetery for a short ceremony. Photos by Scott Kilbride

