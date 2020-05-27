Lawrence Hoffard
Lawrence "Buzz" Hoffard, 91, of Storm Lake died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- 'They killed him': Sister of Minneapolis black man who died after arrest calls for justice
- New York governor meets with Trump to push for infrastructure investment
- New York's Cuomo says discussed infrastructure with Trump, railed against partisanship
- Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants pre-1997 treatment
- U.S. considering suspension of Hong Kong's special tariff rates: sources