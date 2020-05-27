Kenkham Chanthavisouk, 94, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.

Traditional Buddhist Rites were held on Sunday, May 24, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Kenkham Chanthavisouk, the daughter of Thitnou and Thuhom, was born on Feb. 2, 1926 in Laos.

Kenkham attended grade school until the eighth grade.

Kenkham was united in marriage to Khamsing Chanthavisouk. The couple was blessed with seven children: Viensavanh, Viengphukahn, Bo “Khong”, Terry “Ha”, Kent “Inpanh”, Inpone “La” and Greg “Sayana”.

Kenkham was a member of the Lao Women Organization and the Buddhist Temple in Storm Lake. In her free time, she loved everything such as social gatherings at the temple, cooking, and calling her family/friends. She loved to be outside gardening, picking peppers and taking walks by the lake. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Bo “Khong” (Ratsamy) Chanthavisouk of Storm Lake; Terry “Ha” Chanthavisouk of Storm Lake; Kent “Inpanh” (Soypha Lougiu) Chanthavisouk of Storm Lake; Inpone (Soli Tran) Chanthavisouk of Alton, Ill.; Greg “Na” (Joi) of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren: Amy (Scotty Lo) Chanthavisouk, Steven Thongpanh Vorasith, Nicole (Martha) Chanthavisouk, Katrina (Nattapon Lakhukhan) Chanthavisouk, Andrew Chanthavisouk, Crosby Chanthavisouk, Sabrina Tran, Philip Tran, Joey Chanthavisouk, Alyssa Chanthavisouk, Arisman Chanthavisouk, Alex (Briana Lovan) Hyunh, Lavon (Alan Valek) Valek, Alexis Chanthavisouk; great-grandchildren: Shia Chanthavisouk, Shayden Lo, Shaiston Lo, Adriel Alexis Almeida; extended friends and family.

Kenkham was preceded in death by her husband Khamsing Chanthavisouk; daughter,Viengsavanh Chanthavisouk; and son Viengpukhan Chanthavisouk.