I don’t wear a mask
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I've been criticized for not wearing a face mask. The medics, authorities and the media insist that everyone wear masks. I don't wear one. If I had one, I would wear it. As one of those most susceptible disabled senior citizens that are of concern, I have contacted every pharmacy and drugstore in Storm Lake — to no avail. No face masks. I repeat, if I had one I would wear it. So, don’t criticize me or other bare-faced offenders that you meet.We are just at the mercy of supply and demand — we demand, but Storm Lake does not supply!
GEORGE WHITEHOUSE
Storm Lake
