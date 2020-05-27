Annette Fairchild, 91, of Spirit Lake passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in Lakeview Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Arrangements are under the direction of Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.

Annette was born in Albert City on Nov. 18, 1928 to Emil and Mildred (Johnson) Fredricks. She received her early education at Albert City. The family moved to Marathon in seventh grade. Following graduation, she attended AIB in Des Moines. Coming back to Marathon she worked at Citizens State Bank and Farmer’s Coop Oil Company until her marriage to G. Edgar Fairchild of Sioux Rapids on April 17, 1949. To this union two children were born: Janet Ann and Ronald Edgar.

Living and working on the farm raising a family, going to their activities, family trips and camping was a special time with many memories.

Annette enjoyed working with the youth. She was a 4-H leader, FFA Mother and Sunday School Teacher. She and her husband were youth leaders in their church to junior high and high school groups.

After retirement, they spent the winter months in Arizona. They enjoyed playing cards, dancing, taking trips and forming new close friendships. She had a passion for reading.

In 2003 they moved to their new home on East Lake Okoboji. They enjoyed all the activities in that area. Following her husband’s death, she remained living there until her death.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Janet Harmsen; son Ronald Fairchild; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Clair (Sue) Fredricks; sister-in-law Delores Fredricks; brother-in-law James Fairchild; sister-in-law Donna (Max) Fuller; Shirley (John) Prichard; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Verlin, son-in-law James Harmsen and sister-in-law Carol Fredricks.