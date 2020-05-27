678 BV CASES SO FAR, TYSON YET TO WEIGH IN

A small crowd of neighbors gathers behind Storm Lake High School every day that COVID-19 tests are administered in the school’s parking lot, when, like clockwork, between 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. a helicopter descends on the football field. National Guard members exchange coolers and the helicopter immediately takes off. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.