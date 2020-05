Gerry and Carolyn Stille will celebrating 60 years of marriage on June 5. Since we can’t have a party, their family would like to have a card shower for them. Please send cards to Gerry and Carolyn Stille, 401 South Berwick, PO Box 87, Schaller, IA 51053.

