Stop sign violation leads to crash

A vehicle driven by Yeng Xiong of Storm Lake was involved in an accident at West Fifth and Ontario streets with a vehicle driven by Joab Pondy of Storm Lake Wednesday, May 20 at 2:10 p.m. Total damages were estimated at $7,800. No injuries were reported. Pondy was cited for no valid driver’s license and failure to obey stop sign. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

